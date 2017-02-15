Ohio college sees spike in alcohol-related emergency runs

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in southwest Ohio has seen a recent spike in students taken for alcohol-related hospital treatment.

Authorities say 21 emergency calls for alcohol-related illness involving college-age people were made over four days starting last Thursday evening.

The Oxford school’s fraternities and sororities had a moratorium on alcohol-related events during the recruitment process for new pledges. The moratorium was lifted last Thursday as the rush reason ended.

The reports of hospitalizations prompted university officials to call an emergency meeting with fraternity and sorority leaders at the home of President Gregory Crawford.

Miami has a number of alcohol education programs in place to address excessive student drinking.

