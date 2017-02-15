Pothole problems return

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You can swerve to try and avoid them, but they are everywhere! I myself manage to pop a tire once per year in a pothole and that can really add up in price. The good news is, crews are out in full force to make sure that potholes are not going to be as bad this year.

“The amount of poor road conditions are less and less every year, but it’s been a very bad time, especially this week. We’ve been seeing some thaw, some refreeze, and that’s what really causes the pot holes,” said Craig Cesare, Director of Hamden Public Works.

And this time of the year is prime season for the road conditions to get worse. Daytime temps above freezing helps melt the snow, seeping that water into the ground. At night, it freezes and expands creating an ever growing crack in the ground, which can do a number on your wallet!

“Minor damages you could put a bubble in the sidewall of your tire, which would cause the tire to be inoperable. And that’s going to cause you to have to replace the tire. Major, you could mess up your suspension, bent rims, yup tires, suspension, shocks, all that stuff,” said Rich Pudelka, Sr., Manager of Monro Hamden.

If you do see a pothole, call your towns public works office and they’ll head out and fix it.

“Well in the winter time we use a product that’s called cold patch. And we’ll just go hole to hole, we usually generate a list,” said Cesare.

Now, one word of advice for you. If your car does get damage from a pot hole, pull to the side of the road and call the police. The officer will file a police report proving damages weren’t pre-existing. And in many cases you can actually get the money back that you had to spend getting your vehicle fixed!