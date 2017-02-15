Road closed in Griswold after car crashes into utility pole

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)– A road in Griswold is shut down after a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning.

Police say the unidentified driver was injured after crashing their car into a utility pole in front of 418 Edmond Road. The driver was taken to Backus Emergency Center for treatment but their condition is unknown at this time. It’s unclear if there were any other occupants in the car.

Wires were knocked down in the crash so Eversource responded to the scene to conduct repairs on the pole. The accident did not appear to cause any power outages.

State police say Edmond Road will be closed for a while so drivers should seek an alternate route. The cause of the crash is unknown.

