Rocky Hill PD mourns loss of police dog

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, a K9 named Ranger, after he was put down on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Police Work Dog Association announced K9 Ranger was put to sleep early Wednesday morning, just four days after his 13th birthday. It happened around 5:00 a.m. at the Animal Hospital of Rocky Hill. K9 Ranger was handled by Sergeant Joseph Phelps of the Rocky Hill Police Department.

According to the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association, Sergeant Phelps made the hard, painful, but loving decision to end his loyal partner’s suffering. The association says Sergeant Phelps and K9 Ranger were Lifetime members of the CPWDA from January 1, 2004 until Ranger’s passing.