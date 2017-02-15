Second arrest made in connection with Newington beer theft, dragging of officer

Related Coverage Newington Police looking for male suspect in beer theft getaway

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police have made a second arrest in connection with a shoplifting incident that included the dragging of a police officer last Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday, officers identified the second suspect in the incident as 37-year-old Joshua Coonradt, of Hartford. Police believe Coonradt, along with Sandra Weeks, shoplifted $190 worth of beer from the Best Market store, located at 175 Lowrey Place on February 11th. Weeks was arrested without incident last Saturday.

Police say Coonradt fled from the scene in a green Honda Civic before officers arrived at the market, leaving Weeks behind. Another Newington officer spotted Coonradt’s car traveling east on East Cedar Street, and pulled him over just over the Wethersfield town line on Wells Road.

As police approached Coonradt, the officer said he saw Coonradt reach for a handgun on the dashboard. A struggle ensued, and Coonradt took off east on Wells Road at a high rate of speed, dragging the officer for about 150 yards. The officer was able to free himself, only sustaining minor injuries.

Newington officers were able to locate Coonradt’s car through the course of their investigation. Upon finding the car, Newington detectives reached out to Hartford police and shared all available information they had in an attempt to locate Coonradt.

Hartford officers began to search for the suspect in the city, and located him in the area of Elliott Street. Coonradt was arrested by Hartford Police for charges stemming from their own contact with him. According to Newington officers, Coonradt is currently in the custody of the Deptartment of Corrections.

Newington police have obtained an arrest warrant for Coonradt, charging him with multiple crimes, including assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, and larceny. The warrant will be served on Friday, February 17th, with a $150,000 bond value.