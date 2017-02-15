South Windsor man arrested after driving under the influence

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., a South Windsor Police officer stopped a vehicle on Sullivan Avenue for a violation. The police officer suspected that the operator, 22-year-old James Calvert was under the influence of alcohol. After conducting a series of roadside sobriety tests, police arrested Calvert.

Calvert is being charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to have headlamps lit. Officials say he was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on February 27, 2017.