State points out dramatic increase in drop off of unused prescription drugs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of prescription drugs being dropped off at collection points around the state. The governor says during 2016, 33,803 pounds of unused medications were left in state collection boxes, a 43% increase over the year before.

“The increasing amount of unwanted medication that’s being collected at our drop-off boxes is a good sign that people in our state are taking the epidemic of prescription drug abuse seriously,” said Governor Malloy. “We all know how common it is to have extra, unneeded prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, and you may think that they present no harm. However, you never know who could gain access and potentially misuse them. Whenever medications are no longer needed for their intended purpose, it’s best to remove them from your home safely and securely, and these drop boxes are a good way to dispose of them. The misuse of prescription drugs is a nationwide problem impacting people of all ages and backgrounds, and we must do everything we can to tackle it.”

A list of every prescription drug drop box location in Connecticut can be found online by visiting www.ct.gov/dropbox.