Stretch your dollar on heating & cooling equipment in February

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) For many families, heating and cooling your homes is one of your biggest expenses but now is a great time of year to save on both.

Heating and cooling makes up a big part of many family budgets and only gets more expensive when that equipment fails. While maintaining and replacing is money no one wants to shell out, experts say if you’re ever going to do it, this is the time of the year to get the most bang out of your buck.

“A lot of contractors, ourselves included are offering discounted rates. Not just because it’s the end of the heating season but also because we haven’t been as busy as typical,” said Russell Dillon, General Manager of Tyler Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

Dillon said now is the time of year deals are offered for both the heating and cooling season. After a somewhat mild winter, they’re looking to bring business in by sweetening the pot.

“We’re offering $100 off of our gas heating maintenance and $100 off of our oil heating maintenance. We’re also offering $25 off of our maintenance contracts,” he added.

He said you’ll likely find most businesses offering deals this time of year. Last summer their costs increased by 3% – an increase that mostly gets passed onto the consumer when work is done during peak months.

“Anyone who could’ve gotten it done earlier in the season or the year, a lot of times they don’t have to incur those additional product costs as well,” Dillon added.

Depending on where you live and the equipment you get, manufacturers and Energize CT may have rebates available.