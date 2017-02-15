The American Mural project celebrating the American worker



(WTNH) — The American Mural Project, formerly called “The Wall of America” is an enormous art project that represents the American worker. It will be installed in an old mill in Winsted, Connecticut next year.

Artist Ellen Griesedieck is small in stature, but has always worked on huge projects. Once up, the mural will be 48-feet high and 120-feet long. More than 10,000 children and adults will be featured.

Very few ever thought Griesedieck could pull this off, but her passion was too strong to resist. The Obama White House took notice and invited her there to talk about it and even the late Academy Award winning actor, Paul Newman was the chairman of the board of directors.

“It seems to me as though there are too many walls in this country, too many separations between classes and politicians and stuff and to have a wall of America that really exemplifies the aspirations of all Americans, I think is pretty witty and worthwhile,” said Griesedieck.

“…We are forgetting we should cherish the American worker and how this country was built… we have to think of in terms of inclusion, we have to think of everybody, we have to start talking and we have to start being with each other and this is a great moment for The Mural Project to happen to remind people who we are and how we can all appreciate and really cherish what we all do in our lives.”

