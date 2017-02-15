United Bank to move headquarters to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A banking company has announced it will relocate to downtown Hartford.

The Courant reports that United Bank will move its headquarters and administrative offices from Glastonbury and South Windsor to Hartford. The financial institution will relocate some 200 employees to the Goodwin Square office tower.

Representatives from United Financial Bancorp Inc., United Bank’s parent company, cite the city’s emerging business district and the potential to woo new clients as motives for the move. They also say Hartford’s recent revitalization program will help the company.

Terms of United Bank’s lease with the owners of Goodwin Square were not available. The company plans to move in the fall.

