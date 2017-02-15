Waterbury PAL to be honored with grant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury’s Police Activity league, or PAL, is getting a grant Wednesday, February 15.

The name of the grant is the ‘Community Connections Grant Award.’

The award is for all the work they have done for the community.

Officers say since PAL came into the area crime has plummeted.

This may have something to do with the fact that their recreation center alone offers 30 plus activities for kids in the area.

It stands where rows of blighted buildings and a motorcycle gang clubhouse use to be.