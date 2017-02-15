Waterbury’s Police Activity League receives Wells Fargo grant

Related Coverage Waterbury police credit ‘PAL’ with decreasing crime rate

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury’s Police Activity League has been awarded a grant in recognition of its service to Waterbury residents, particularly children and adolescents.

“Every parent wants to provide more for their child than they had growing up,” said Wells Fargo vice president Jeffrey Bruneau, who issued the grant to the Waterbury PAL. “My family didn’t always have the resources to provide my brothers and me with the opportunity to play sports, so I know first-hand how meaningful this can be for kids.”

Waterbury PAL was founded in 2004 by then police chief, Mayor Neil O’Leary. Its mission is to provide Waterbury’s youth with an opportunity to participate in team sports while fostering strong police-community relations. Complete programs like sports and homework help during the school year only cost $25 per child.

“Team sports are a great way to learn sportsmanship, teamwork and discipline,” said Deputy Chief Fred Spagnolo. “The $7,500 grant from Wells Fargo will go a long way toward providing uniforms and equipment for the kids in our programs.”

Under the grant program, Wells Fargo employees are able to nominate a nonprofit organization that has a positive impact in their local community. Organizations include serving underprivileged youth, community development and other public interests. PAL’s contribution to improving Waterbury’s crime rate and quality-of-life were key to their selection as the city now has one of the lowest youth crime rates in Connecticut.

“PAL offers programs for children ages 4 to 18 to help them reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Mayor O’Leary. “We are grateful to Wells Fargo for their recognition of our efforts at PAL, this generous grant, and the participation of their employees in our PAL program.”