We are expecting less snow for the second half of February

The first two weeks of February featured more than the normal amount of snow for the entire month. Unlike a couple of years ago when the snow kept on coming, the second half of this February may be nearly snow-free in most of the state. Snow showers moving through Connecticut Wednesday evening are part of a developing storm that will bring another foot of snow to parts of Northern New England, but not more than a coating in CT.

It will be blustery and cold to round out the workweek. Flurries may fly on Thursday, but do not expect the snow to stick. Friday looks brighter. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

The upcoming Presidents’ Day weekend will be dry and relatively mild. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday, and may reach 50 on Sunday. It will be in the 40s again on Monday. All three days should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The overall pattern is not favorable for snow next week. It will most likely be warmer than normal, and there may not be any stormy weather between Monday and Friday. A storm approaching next weekend looks more favorable for rain than snow. After that, there are only two days left in the month!

If we look very far down the road, the winter weather action may pick up again in early March…in like a lion!