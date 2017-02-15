Worker in Tolland construction zone struck, seriously injured by car

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Dispatchers in Tolland say a construction flagger was thrown almost 30 feet after being hit by a car on Merrow Road on Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Tolland firefighters and first responders were dispatched to the area of 128 Merrow Road on a report of a car versus a pedestrian.

Life Star was requested, but cancelled shortly after due to a 25-minute estimated time of arrival. Instead, the victim was rushed by ambulance to the trauma center at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Dispatchers say the victim was thrown approximately 27 feet from the road over the guardrail.

They say Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified, and troopers were on-scene investigating.

Tolland first responders are urging drivers to “#slowdowninworkzone.”

