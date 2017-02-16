Airport shooting suspect due in Florida federal court

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
(ABC) — The Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting rampage is due in federal court.

A Miami federal judge scheduled a Thursday afternoon status hearing for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Prosecutors say Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Florida on Jan. 6 where he opened fire at a baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Santiago has been indicted on 22 federal charges that could bring the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Santiago told FBI agents after the shooting he was under some form of government mind control. Later, he said the shooting was inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

Before the shooting, Santiago was briefly treated at an Alaska hospital after telling authorities he had been hearing voices.

