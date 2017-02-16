Already more snowfall so far this year than a normal season

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

If you feel like winter has turned the switch on the past week or so, well you’re right! Many areas saw around 50% of the seasons snowfall in the past week. The graphic above shows where we stand so far this year for accumulated snow at the two National Weather Stations in CT. (Sikorsky in Stratford and Bradley in Windsor Locks)

This year along the shoreline so far has seen 29.8″ of snowfall which is well above the normal for this date at 17.7″. Comparing this year to last year at this time, we’re above that too. Last year 24.9″ of snow fell through February 15th. As a matter of fact, if the rest of the season didn’t see any more snow, we would still finish above the normal of 27.6″ of snowfall.

Unlike the past couple years, inland CT has recorded more snowfall than the shoreline so far this year. So far at Windsor Locks, they’ve seen a whopping 42.7″ of the white stuff. Well above the normal for this date at 28.3″ and more than double than what we saw last year at this point which was 16.5″ of snow. Same as the shoreline, if the season didn’t see any more snow, we would finish above the normal 40.6″ of yearly snowfall.

How about snow cover? The image above shows the snow cover across the Northeast as of 2-15-17. 99.1% of the area is covered with snow with an average depth of 22.5 inches. If you look closely, parts of the Connecticut shoreline are between 2 and 10 inches where most of northern CT is covered with between 10 and 20 inches of snowfall.

How’s this year compare to last? At this point last year, 97% of the area was covered with snowfall with an average depth of 8.2″. What a difference a year makes. You can see the image right above. Most of northern CT was covered with 4 to 8 inches of snow where the shoreline was a touch less. (The biggest snowstorm of the season in 2016 happen just a few days before 2-15-16, so the snow cover was recent)

Are we done with snow? Looking at some of our long term models, it does seem that the second half of February will end relatively mild with not many chances for snow but rather rain. Below is a look at the temperature probability, and there is more than a 50% chance of above average temps through the end of February. However, towards the end of the month and into the beginning of March, it seems like winter wants to make a little comeback with a few chances for wintry weather and a couple cold shots. Stay tuned!!

