Author Tish Rabe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Tish Rabe is a best-selling children’s book author and has written over 165 books including over 50 books for The Cat in the Hat for Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

She is here to celebrate the beginning of Read Across America month which begins on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, March 2nd.

In 2014 she formed Tish Rabe Books to publish her “Love You, Hug You, Read to You” books. She is also an Advisory Board Member of Reach Out and Read Connecticut, a non-profit that gives free books to low income children at their pediatrician’s visits.

The Cat in the Hat Ball at Mitchell College in New London on Saturday, February 25 from 10-2. Admission is $5 per family or free if you bring a new book to donate.

For more information visit www.tishrabe.com