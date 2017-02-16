Baby born on Hartford highway, with trooper’s help

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state trooper working dispatch advised a woman in labor to pull over on Route 5/15, talking her through childbirth until first responders could arrive.

Trooper Charles Lavoie says he received a panicked call just after 1 a.m. on Thursday from a woman traveling north on Route 5/15, near the Wethersfield town line.

When Lavoie learned her passenger was in labor, he advised her to safely pull over. He tells News 8, “it all happened pretty quickly,” and that he helped to talk the two women through the process and, afterwards, through caring for the newborn.

The time of birth was 1:17 a.m., and emergency medical services (EMS) arrived shortly after, transporting the mother and baby to St. Francis Hospital. Last Lavoie heard, he says, the two were “happy and healthy.”

Trooper Lavoie tells News 8, “It was a team effort over here.”