Britax voluntarily recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children reported injured

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ @Britax)
(WTNH/ @Britax)

(ABC)– Childcare product manufacturer Britax is voluntarily recalling 676,000 strollers in the United States after discovering the car seat on their B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers may disengage and cause a fall to the child, according to federal safety officials.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that “Britax has announced 33 reports” of incidents that “have resulted in 26 injuries to children.”

The injuries include scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head, according to the commission’s report.

Consumers can contact Britax for a free repair kit, according to the commission.

The strollers are sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

You can get more information on the recall and remedy instructions on the CPSC website or Britax website.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s