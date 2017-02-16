Does a popular supplement to beat a cold and flu really work?

Image: Big Stock
Image: Big Stock

(ABC News) — We’ve all been there, sneezing, running nose, the cough that keeps you up all night.

This cold and flu season, like every other, has those clutching their tissue boxes looking for any way to make it go away faster.

That’s why a new report pointing to vitamin D supplements as a possible remedy is getting so much attention. But is this report too good to be true?

Researchers looked at past studies. The ones claiming that vitamin D supplements might blunt cold symptoms.

More recent studies disagree. Suggesting these supplements do little, if anything, to help.

Honest answer? More proof is needed before doctors could recommend these pills.

So, since this is high season for cold and flu. what can you do?

First, practice good hand hygiene, which means soap and water washing regularly and thoroughly.

That goes a long way in keeping you healthy.

Next, get plenty of sleep, since this can help keep your immune system strong.

And if you do catch a cold or the flu, be kind and stay home to avoid spreading it to the rest of us.

When there’s a pill to prevent the common cold, doctors will be the first to tell you.

