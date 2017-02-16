Gun owners fear permit price hike



WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is proposing to increase gun permit fees from $75 to $300. While that fee is only paid once every five years, some gun owners say they just can’t afford it.

Elizabeth Drysdale lives in Waterbury and says she will protect her home and her family.

Related Content: Malloy budget plan bad news for smokers and shooters

“Two streets over there was a day light break-in robbery. The next neighborhood over there were wheels stolen off a car that was in the driveway overnight,” said Drysdale.

Drysdale says the governor is not making it any easier. His proposal to increase gun permit fees 400 percent is not sitting well with her.

“Coming up with an additional $230 is a lot, especially I’m a single mom, I have two daughters, I work two jobs, it’s tight,” said Drysdale.

She says to make up a massive budget shortfall on the back of gun permit fees is in-your-face gun control.



Related Content: Gun owners start push back against Malloy pistol fee hike

“I have been shooting since I was nine, my dad took me to the range and taught me all the fire safety, and I have taught my children the same thing,” said Drysdale.

Her dad Cal calls it robbery. He served during the Vietnam era as a radioman on an aircraft carrier and has had his pistol permit for decades, but now that he’s retired on a fixed income, he might not be able to afford it next year. He wants to know why the governor singles out gun permits for the increase.

“Are they charging fishing licenses, how about hunting licenses, how about drivers licenses, how about professional licenses?” said Drysdale.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League has a news conference schedule at the LOB Friday at 11 to take on the governor’s plan.