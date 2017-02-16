Hartford mother arrested after son dies of suspected malnutrition

By Published: Updated:
Katiria Vanessa Tirado
Katiria Vanessa Tirado

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy died of suspected malnutrition.

On Tuesday morning, February 14th, The Hartford Public Safety dispatched received a call from a mother, who claimed her son was vomiting from gallstones.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene on Park Street and located the victim, a 17-year-old boy with autism. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died just a few hours later.

The Chief Medical Examiner says the boy appeared to have a severe case of malnutrition.

Detectives also found signs of extreme physical abuse on the boy’s body.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the victim’s mother, Katiria Vanessa Tirado. Officers located her on Bannister Street.

Tirado had her 9-year-old daughter with her, who police say appeared to be in good health. She will remain in DCF care, while her brother’s death is under investigation.

Tirado is now facing the felony charge of Cruelty to Persons. She is currently being held on $200,000 bond, and will appear in court on February 16th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s