Hartford mother arrested after son dies of suspected malnutrition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy died of suspected malnutrition.

On Tuesday morning, February 14th, The Hartford Public Safety dispatched received a call from a mother, who claimed her son was vomiting from gallstones.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene on Park Street and located the victim, a 17-year-old boy with autism. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died just a few hours later.

The Chief Medical Examiner says the boy appeared to have a severe case of malnutrition.

Detectives also found signs of extreme physical abuse on the boy’s body.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the victim’s mother, Katiria Vanessa Tirado. Officers located her on Bannister Street.

Tirado had her 9-year-old daughter with her, who police say appeared to be in good health. She will remain in DCF care, while her brother’s death is under investigation.

Tirado is now facing the felony charge of Cruelty to Persons. She is currently being held on $200,000 bond, and will appear in court on February 16th.