Hartford Police make substantial heroin bust

40 cal Smith & Wesson M&P Shield semi-auto pistol w/obliterated s/n, (1) .380 cal Hi Point semi auto pistol, additional ammunition, 746 bags packaged Heroin, 101 grams powdered Heroin, 56 grams Cocaine, approximately $16,115 US Currency, digital scales, processing and packaging materials. (Hartford Police)
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police put a dent in the heroin trade on Wednesday. Detectives from the Vice & Narcotics Unit had received complaints about illegal trafficking complaints accompanied with an increase in heroin related overdose deaths in the South End of the city. A surveillance operation led investigators to obtain a search and seizure warrant for an apartment at 69 John Street. Inside the unit, police seized 2 semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, 746 bags of heroin, 101 grams of powdered heroin, 56 grams of cocaine, and more than $16,000 in cash. Police also seized drug processing and packaging materials. Police arrested 48-year-old’s Wibert Ruperto and Braulio Maysonet, both of Hartford. Both men face numerous drug and weapons charges.

