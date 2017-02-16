Hartford Police make substantial heroin bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police put a dent in the heroin trade on Wednesday. Detectives from the Vice & Narcotics Unit had received complaints about illegal trafficking complaints accompanied with an increase in heroin related overdose deaths in the South End of the city. A surveillance operation led investigators to obtain a search and seizure warrant for an apartment at 69 John Street. Inside the unit, police seized 2 semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, 746 bags of heroin, 101 grams of powdered heroin, 56 grams of cocaine, and more than $16,000 in cash. Police also seized drug processing and packaging materials. Police arrested 48-year-old’s Wibert Ruperto and Braulio Maysonet, both of Hartford. Both men face numerous drug and weapons charges.

