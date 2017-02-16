Hearings to be held on hiking minimum wage and paid family leave

Related Coverage A valentine and cupcake campaign for Paid Family Medical Leave

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– State lawmakers are holding hearings on bills aimed at helping thousands of people in our state. One involves hiking the minimum wage, the other offering paid family leave to workers.

Hearings Thursday in Hartford on two bills designed to help struggling workers make ends meet. One is for folks who are expecting, the other for folks who make the bare minimum salary.

Let’s talk about the Family Leave Act first. They had a kindness campaign about this at the Capitol Complex Wednesday. Many workers who get pregnant are not offered paid time off when the baby arrives, so it is a challenge for those families with a whole new set of expenses not to have the mother’s income while she cares for the new child.

The bill they are talking about Thursday would set aside one half of one percent of every worker’s salary to go into a fund. That money would let any worker who has a baby or who has to take care of a sick family member, withdraw up to $1,000 a week for 12 weeks. Supporters say that money could make a huge difference for a struggling family.

“Many families in this state, they have to choose between caring for their child or being able to afford their mortgage payment or their rent,” said Rep. Matt Lesser, (D) Middletown.

Maybe even more controversial is the other bill they’ll be talking about Thursday. It would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2022. The state minimum wage has already gone up every January first for the past 4 years. This would continue that trend. Right now the minimum wage is $10.10 an hour. This would raise it $11 next year, then $12 in 2019, then 13, 14, 15 by the start of 2022.

Critics say that added cost will put small businesses out of business, and cause big businesses to invest in automation, so machines will do more jobs instead of people.