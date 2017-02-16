Kayla Drescher: Magic in Heels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Originally from Wallingford, CT, magician Kayla Drescher performs all over the country for corporate clients, colleges, and private events.

Kayla makes her way back from her current home, Los Angeles, to help raise money for the Sheehan High School Music Department.

The show is a fundraiser for the Sheehan High School Music Department in Wallingford, CT.  The show is Friday, Feb 17th at 7:00pm at Sheehan.  This is a family-friendly show.

Any question or for up-to-date info, visit magicinheels.com

