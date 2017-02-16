Local baker proving allergy-friendly desserts are “Still Delicious”

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have food allergies, finding yummy baked goods can be a challenge, but a Westbrook baker has found the magic touch.

Mark Israel is proving that “allergy-friendly” is still delicious.

“Everything here is gluten-free, also soy and nut and peanut free, 100 percent. All the cookies are also dairy-free, as is the banana bread,” said Israel of Still Delicious.

Mark started his business in his kitchen. He wanted to find products for his family that were allergy-friendly, but had a hard time, so he decided to make them himself.

“I call it mad science. Anybody that’s ever done it kind of understands why. You do have to be passionate. It’s a lot of frustration, it’s a lot of work,” said Israel.

To take the place of gluten, they use millet flour, quinoa and sorghum, all of which are naturally gluten-free. They are also very flavorful and are more nutritious.

“It’s not a choice for a lot of people, unfortunately. A lot of people have to follow a diet to feel good. Sometime people come in and go, ‘It must be terribly hard to follow and avoid these things.’ I say it’s a gift when you find out what ails you and you can do something about it and feel good,” said Israel.

“You benefit directly, but you also feel that you’re empowered. It’s not just creating something. It’s got to be, as the name implies, it’s got to be still delicious.”

