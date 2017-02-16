Local heroes and one music star read to New Haven students

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Students all over the world, and here in Connecticut, are celebrating World Read Aloud Day. Kids at New Haven’s Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy heard local heroes and a Connecticut singing star read to them.

The school’s classrooms were full of special guests reading aloud to all ages of students. News8 wanted to know what reading aloud was so important for kids?

“They’re doing lots of reading all day, but it’s kind of nice to just hear someone read a book to them and enjoy it and be able to listen to someone else’s thinking,” explained literacy coach Cara Cuticello.

That includes New Haven firefighters, New Haven Police officers, State Senator Gary Winfield, even members of the Southern Connecticut State University basketball team.

“We’re a leadership academy, so we take that word seriously, so we wanted to have some community leaders in here to talk to the kids,” Cuticello said.

Even Connecticut’s own American Idol winner, Nick Fradiani, was there, He looked very comfortable in front of the classroom.

“Well, I went to school to be a teacher before the music thing took off,” Fradiani said. “It felt good to be back there, and reading is the most important thing for a young student.”

Seeing and hearing local celebrities reading aloud to them drives that point home for students. Strangely, there were a lot of female teachers in Nick’s room as he read. News8 is still not sure why. The important thing is that reading is very important.

“It was cool. they were engaged and had fun. And I had fun,” said Fradiani. “Where would any of us be without words?”

To paraphrase one of the firefighters, whether you are taking an exam to be a firefighter, whether you are writing a college paper, or whether you are writing lyrics to a hit song, you can’t do any of it unless you know how to read.