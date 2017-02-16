Man sentenced in 2012 murder-for-hire attack

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal stabbing linked to a drug operation.

The Day reports that 21-year-old Jose Rosado Jr., of New London, admitted to partnering with Andrew Aviles to attack Javier Reyes in 2012. Court documents show the two were hired by Oscar Valentin, leader of the Green Garages drug operation, in a retaliatory attack.

Video surveillance shows Rosado carrying a bat and as he and Aviles walk toward Reyes outside of his home. Reyes is then shown sprinting away.

In a statement to a federal probation officer, Rosado apologized for the attack and asked Reyes’ children for forgiveness in a statement.

Rosado was sentenced to five years in prison. Valentin and Aviles both pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

