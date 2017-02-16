Meriden man in critical condition after being hit by car in Wallingford

Related Coverage 1 injured in Wallingford pedestrian strike

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden man remains in critical condition after being struck by a car in Wallingford Wednesday evening.

Police say just before 6:30 p.m., a 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by 57-year-old Cindi Vessichio, of Wallingford, was traveling southbound on Main Street, when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to walk across the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 74-year-old Frederick Krampitz, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say that flat, straight portion of the roadway was relatively well lit during the accident, but the weather conditions were poor with heavy rain causing reduced visibility.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 203-294-2819.