Military children to receive new bikes in “Operation That’s My Ride”

(WTNH)– There’s a special program that News 8 is supporting called “Operation That’s My Ride” happening this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

It is a way to recognize the children of military families for their sacrifice. The USO and the New England Black Wolves are helping us give fifteen children from military families new bikes.

On Sunday, February 19th, at 1 p.m., the bikes will be presented during the “New England Black Wolves Military Appreciation Day” when the team faces-off against the Buffalo Bandits at the Mohegan Sun Arena.