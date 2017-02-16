Mini Horses Arrive at Beardsley Zoo for Mini Break

By Published: Updated:
2017-02-16-mini-horse-1

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has a little idea that’s sure to be a big hit with the kids. A pair of miniature horses, named Nutmeg and Caramel. On Monday, February 20th the Zoo will lower the price of a single admission to $5.00, adult or child to kick off school kids mini break with the mini horses.

“This is a great week to announce our miniature horses are here because it’s hard not to fall in love with them,” explained Gregg Dancho, director, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. “They look like regular horses, but they’re much, much smaller. Small children will find they’re at eye level with them.”

Joining the zoo from a farm in Vermont, Nutmeg is a male, and Caramel is a female. They’re shorter than the smallest pony: they both stand about 36 inches tall. Full-grown miniature horses weight between 150 and 250 pounds. Although small, they are quite strong. Miniature horses are proportionally the same as a horse, except that their eyes are larger. With some of the largest eyes found in mammals, they have 350-degree vision, with a tiny blind spot. Very few animals have this range of vision.

(Photo provided by The Beardsley Zoo)
(Photo provided by The Beardsley Zoo)

After visiting Nutmeg and Caramel, don’t forget to stop by to see Rochan, the Zoo’s Red Panda, the playful pair of otters, and the blooming flowers in the greenhouse. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offers reduced entrance fees every day until March 1. Monday-Friday: Adults $10, Children $10, Seniors and Handicapped $10. Weekends and holidays: Adults $12, Children $12, Seniors and Handicapped $10.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s