Mini Horses Arrive at Beardsley Zoo for Mini Break

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has a little idea that’s sure to be a big hit with the kids. A pair of miniature horses, named Nutmeg and Caramel. On Monday, February 20th the Zoo will lower the price of a single admission to $5.00, adult or child to kick off school kids mini break with the mini horses.

“This is a great week to announce our miniature horses are here because it’s hard not to fall in love with them,” explained Gregg Dancho, director, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. “They look like regular horses, but they’re much, much smaller. Small children will find they’re at eye level with them.”

Joining the zoo from a farm in Vermont, Nutmeg is a male, and Caramel is a female. They’re shorter than the smallest pony: they both stand about 36 inches tall. Full-grown miniature horses weight between 150 and 250 pounds. Although small, they are quite strong. Miniature horses are proportionally the same as a horse, except that their eyes are larger. With some of the largest eyes found in mammals, they have 350-degree vision, with a tiny blind spot. Very few animals have this range of vision.

After visiting Nutmeg and Caramel, don’t forget to stop by to see Rochan, the Zoo’s Red Panda, the playful pair of otters, and the blooming flowers in the greenhouse. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offers reduced entrance fees every day until March 1. Monday-Friday: Adults $10, Children $10, Seniors and Handicapped $10. Weekends and holidays: Adults $12, Children $12, Seniors and Handicapped $10.