New online portal can help Students and families with an easier transition to college

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new online portal was developed to provide a convenient way for Connecticut students and parents to find out how to plan, save and pay for college.

CT Dollars & Sense helps students can get information about scholarships, loans, college savings plans, learn how to budget their money and find internships.

The site’s welcome message reads, “Welcome to CT Dollars & Sense, Connecticut’s one-stop shop for helping you plan, save and pay for college. We have the information that you need – whether you’re trying to save, looking for scholarships, considering a loan, or just want to figure out how to put it all together. CT Dollars & Sense – a great resource for Connecticut students and their families.”

State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier, Trustee of CHET, Connecticut’s 529 College Savings Program, said, “College affordability has become an important issue for families across the state and the country, with a lack of adequate financing causing an increasing number of students to go deeply into debt or, in some cases, drop out. CHET is proud to play a part in making college education more accessible for Connecticut families despite the headwinds of our time. This new website – by offering information on saving for college, student loan options, financial aid, and scholarships, all in one place and in easy to understand language – should prove invaluable to our State’s students and their families.”

CHESLA Executive Director Jeanette W. Weldon said, “this new website is informative and easy to use. Students can learn how to handle their finances and plan for future careers using a lot of fun, interactive content that will help improve their financial literacy.”

CTDollarsandSense.com can be accessed on a computer or mobile device. The site will be regularly updated with new information.