No change in drought status this week, some improvement in the past month

The drought status in Connecticut has not changed since last Thursday. 76% of the state remains in a severe drought, and 28% of the state, primarily in Litchfield and west Hartford Counties, is in an extreme drought. Many people are wondering why the drought status did not change after the big snowstorm, and only those who prepare it know for sure. My theory is that the drought status has a lot to do with ground water and reservoir levels, and those have not changed too much this winter.

In case you missed it, there was some improvement in last week’s update. The area in the extreme drought was sliced considerably. Since the start of 2017, the severe drought has shrunk from 82.5% to 76%, and the extreme drought is down from 42% to 28%.

Another possible reason that there was no change in the drought status this week is the forecast for the upcoming week. An extended dry stretch is likely through at least the middle of next week. The next chance of significant precipitation is not until late next workweek or during the last weekend of the month.

However, before you think that we’re going into a very long dry stretch, just know that the long-range outlook has a fairly stormy pattern for the first half of March.