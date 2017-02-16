Norwich Doctor Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Patients

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwich doctor, now residing in New York has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting patients under the Alford Doctrine today. That means Manoj Saxena admits there’s enough evidence for a conviction, but he’s not admitting guilt. He was arrested in May of 2015 for assaulting an 18-year-old girl at a Concentra Urgent Care in Norwich. He turned himself in months later on charges of assaulting two other patients. Saxena will be officially sentenced in April. He’s agreed to serve 18 months in prison, and 10 years on probation.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.