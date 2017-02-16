PD: Several car windows smashed overnight in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after several car windows were smashed in a West Haven neighborhood overnight Thursday.

Police say in the early morning hours, officers responded to a number of incidents of vehicle windows smashed. The incidents have all been concentrated in the West Shore area by Pagels School.The cars were scattered around but centered at the corner of Woodmont Road and Benham Hill Road.

Police say no items were taken from the cars so it appears to an act of vandalism or violence. Anyone who may have seen anything regarding the vandalism is urged to call West Haven police.