Plainfield man arrested on several charges

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainfield man is being held on several charges after what began as a routine traffic stop turned into much more.

23-year-old Fredrick Grant faces charges that include Failure to Obey a Stop Sign, Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance not in its Original Container.

Grant was initially stopped on Dougherty Avenue in Plainfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers then determined that his license was suspended and he did not a proof of insurance in the car. After receiving consent from Grant, police searched the vehicle and found numerous controlled substances that were not in their original containers. Grant is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on February 27th.