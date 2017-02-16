Police: 15-year-old girl took joyride in deliveryman’s car

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl they say stole a pizza delivery car and then led officers on a pursuit along Interstate 95 before crashing.

The Stamford Advocate reports that the Bridgeport girl took the car while the driver was making a delivery in Stamford just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver left his keys in the car, so the suspect climbed in and took off southbound on I-95. An officer chased the girl before she exited the highway and he lost sight of her in Darien.

The joyride ended when the teen struck an unoccupied parked car and fled to a nearby train station.

Darien, Metro-North and state police officers assisted in apprehending the girl. Her name hasn’t been released because she is a juvenile.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

