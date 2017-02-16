Police looking for suspect in Hartford bank robbery

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Police are investigating a bank robbery at Bank of America on Asylum Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the location around 1:41 pm after an activation alarm went off. According to police, the teller said the suspect handed a note that stated “This is a robber give me money.”

The teller gave the suspect money. Then he left. Police are looking over video surveillance for evidence. Police say $1,092 was stolen from the bank. No arrests have been made at this time.