Program to support refugees at New Haven’s Neighborhood Music School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven‘s Neighborhood Music School is rallying to support refugees.

A “welcome to the neighborhood” fund is in place to help give new refugee families coming into New Haven educational opportunities. The program also looks to bring comfort to those families.

“Many of these families have been through terrible trauma and have faced this overwhelming experience of starting all over by themselves in a foreign land,” said Dan Gurvich, Neighborhood Music School, Executive Director. “We believe our community is made more vibrant by diversity.”

The fund will also encourage refugee musicians to perform traditional music from their country of origin.