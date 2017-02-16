Russian spy ship moves away from Groton to mid-Atlantic

- FILE - Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– One Connecticut lawmaker is hoping for some answers this mid-day after a Russian spy ship turned up not far from our shoreline, causing some concern. But, it appears it was business as usual for that ship.

We learned just a short time ago that the Russian spy ship has moved away from southern New England. According to the Coast Guard, it’s now in the mid-Atlantic. No word on where it’s heading at this point.

Senator Blumenthal is set to get a classified briefing on the matter Thursday afternoon.

This ship got a lot of attention Wednesday after it showed up about 30 miles from Groton. The crew on board reportedly watching the naval sub base.

News 8 spoke with a professor at UConn about all of this. He says this is not uncommon. Since The Cold War, Russia has spied on the U.S. and the U.S. on Russia.

This specific ship is no stranger to the area. It was off the coast of Cuba, Georgia, Virginia and New England last year and the year before that. Nobody really seemed to be concerned back then.

Now, it’s a different story. Especially after numerous headlines about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It reflects an increasingly muscular aggression by the Russians even if there is no immediate threat to Connecticut people. The Trump administration has yet really to respond to Russian aggression, as it should. What we see is an infatuation with Vladimir Putin,” said Blumenthal.

There was an incident just last week where one of our navy ships was buzzed by two Russian military jets in the Black Sea. So this seems to be an ongoing thing between both countries.

Again, Senator Blumenthal is going to be getting a briefing on all. We’re not sure how much he’ll be able to share with us after that meeting. Of course we will have the latest tonight starting at 5 p.m. on News 8.

