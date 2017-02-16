Lock your doors: Fairfield County towns getting reputation as easy for car thiefs

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several towns in Fairfield County are getting a reputation as easy to steal cars from, police say. They’re reminding people to lock their doors.

Darien police say because the community is safe, many people feel they don’t need to lock their cars and will leave their keys in the car. They say groups of 14- to 21-year-olds from all across the state are coming to Darien and going from driveway to driveway until they find a car with keys in it.

Darien police say other towns are experiencing similar problems, like Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk, Westport, and Fairfield. They remind you to lock your car, never leave the keys in the ignition, and take your valuables with you.