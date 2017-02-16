Southeastern CT narcotics trafficker sentenced to prison

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old from New London, and Queens, NY was sentenced today to 10 years of prison for distributing crack cocaine, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Sydney Jackson, also known as ‘Fatz’, will also have five years of supervised release following his imprisonment as part of his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport.

Headed by the Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force East and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a long-term investigation into the large-scale distribution of narcotics in southeastern Connecticut revealed that between 2013 and 2015 Jackson and others regularly acquired kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin from sources in New York and transported the drugs to southeastern Connecticut. Much of the cocaine was converted to crack cocaine by Jackson in Connecticut, and the drugs were distributed through a network of dealers in Groton, Norwich, New London, Stonington, Westerly, R.I. and the surrounding area.

On Nov. 24, 2015, a federal grand jury in Hartford returned a 35-count superseding indictment charging Jackson and 12 other defendants with various narcotics trafficking and firearm offenses. In addition, approximately 20 individuals were prosecuted on related state charges.

During the course of the investigation, which included numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, extensive surveillance and the execution of 11 state search warrants, investigators seized approximately 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of crack cocaine, 416 grams of heroin, five firearms and $53,500 in cash.

Jackson was arrested on June 23, 2015. On Oct. 27, 2016, he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine.