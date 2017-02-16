Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State police announces that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind. Riley said foul play is suspected, however, he would not say if the bodies were that of missing Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, both 13. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)
Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State police announces that two bodies have been found next to Deer Creek Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind. Riley said foul play is suspected, however, he would not say if the bodies were that of missing Delphi teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, both 13. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)

(ABC)– The bodies of two teenage girls who went missing while hiking in Indiana were found Tuesday, and their deaths, which shook their community, are now being investigated as a homicides, according to police.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said autopsies conducted in Terre Haute, Indiana helped to identify the girls as Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, and Abigail Jay Williams, 13 of Carroll County.

German and Williams were found roughly three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge, near Delphi, where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking. It was unclear who dropped the girls off.

Police said they are still collecting evidence at the scene of where the bodies were found.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said authorities do not yet have a suspect or suspects in the girls’ deaths.

Police are not releasing a cause of death, and are not detailing any wounds or injuries the girls may have sustained.

“The investigation is still in its baby steps, so to speak, and we don’t want to put that information out yet,” Leazenby said.

Police urged the community to contact police with any tips they might have to help authorities in the investigation.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of this. We feel confident. And we’re going to do everything within our resources to reach justice in this situation,” Leazenby said.

Riley said that the deaths have sparked fear in the quiet, rural community.

“I feel safe for this community,” he said, and added that people should remain “alert and watchful.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s