Tennis star Bouchard honors Super Bowl wager, goes on blind date

Genie Bouchard, left, poses for photographs with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. After losing a Super Bowl bet on Twitter Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a random fan. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
NEW YORK (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — A bet is a bet, and Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is a woman of her word.

On Wednesday, Bouchard, 22, went on a blind date with a man named John Goehrke after a wager made via Twitter during Super Bowl LI.

With the Falcons up 21-0 in the first half, Bouchard tweeted that she knew Atlanta was going to top Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That’s when Goehrke made his move.

As we now know, Brady led the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, leading the Pats to a 34-28 overtime victory and a date for Goehrke.

Bouchard followed up to her end of the deal, snapping photos with Goehrke on their way to the Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night. Photographers snapped photos of the pair enjoying the game courtside.

No word on whether there will be a second date.

