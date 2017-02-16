Three-vehicle crash causes delays on I-95 south in Branford

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Dave Evans)
(WTNH / Dave Evans)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A three vehicle crash caused delays on I-95 in Branford Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 southbound is congested from exit 57 to 54 after a three vehicle accident was reported around 7:54 a.m. The left lane was temporarily closed but all lanes have since been reopened.

(WTNH / Dave Evans)
(WTNH / Dave Evans)

State police say there were minor injuries in the crash but the victims were likely evaluated at the scene.

(WTNH / Dave Evans)
(WTNH / Dave Evans)

The accident has been cleared and the cause remains under investigation.

(WTNH / Dave Evans)
(WTNH / Dave Evans)

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s