Three-vehicle crash causes delays on I-95 south in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A three vehicle crash caused delays on I-95 in Branford Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 southbound is congested from exit 57 to 54 after a three vehicle accident was reported around 7:54 a.m. The left lane was temporarily closed but all lanes have since been reopened.

State police say there were minor injuries in the crash but the victims were likely evaluated at the scene.

The accident has been cleared and the cause remains under investigation.