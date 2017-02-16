Tips to keep groceries from eating away your budget

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) Shopping at the grocery store can take a big bite out of your paycheck but there are some small and simple steps you can make now that can save you money.

Food can be expensive. The USDA says a family of four spends on average roughly $875 – $1,045 per month at the grocery store.

So how can you save a little green while shopping for your veggies? Plan! Look at your pantry and freezer, see what you already have and use it. Then, buy what you need.

Try to only shop once a week. That way you can lower impulse buys and save gas. Shop around. Find out if milk is cheaper at one store and buy it there. Also, look at the store’s ads and plan your meals around the deals.

Consider coupons. Try coupons.com or redplum.com.

Use the snip-snap app to organize your coupons or download checkout 51 to get rebates for things you’ve already bought.

Simple ways to fatten your wallet while buying your food.

In case you’ve missed it, I’m linking some of the other stories I’ve done on meal programs that may help you save time and money and other tools that can help at the grocery store.