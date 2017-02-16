US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News

By Published: Updated:
Gavel

(ABC) — The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into Fox News, an attorney involved and sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Judd Burstein, an attorney representing former Fox News personality Andrea Tantaros, said during a hearing today that one of his clients had received a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the use of corporate resources in connection with sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and his former employer, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox.

Burstein said the subpoena didn’t involve Tantaros but a different, unspecified, client.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.

Fox News responded to the news, saying in a statement, “Neither Fox News nor 21st Century Fox has received a subpoena but we have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s office for months – we have and will continue to cooperate on all inquiries with interested authorities.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s