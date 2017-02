VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A postal worker in Vernon is facing charges for drinking and driving on the job.

Vernon police said he was busted when a customer called in to complain.

Police said 55-year-old Shawn DuPerry was actually driving around with the booze in the postal truck.

Police responded to Valerie Drive.

At the scene, police said, DuPerry was given a field sobriety test and failed.

DuPerry is out on bond, but he has a court date set for later on in February.