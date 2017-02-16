Video shows well-known hunter rescuing puppy

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video of a well known hunter rescuing a puppy in New Mexico is getting a lot of play online.

“Half a day of antelope hunting and a puppy I’ve never seen until about four hours ago,” Randy Newberg said.

The face of TV show “Fresh Tracks,” Randy Newberg was hunting antelope near Socorro when he and his cameraman came across an abandoned puppy.

The episode of the hunt aired back in August but only a snippet of the rescue was shown.

Newberg told KRQE News 13 fans wanted to know more, so Tuesday he uploaded a video to YouTube showing the outcome.

After feeding the dog, Newberg drove the little guy to town.

“We found this little guy outside of town here where we were hunting, so I called dispatch and they said bring him down here. He’s been out there a long time,” Newberg said.

Newberg said someone who worked at the police department ended up adopting the puppy.

