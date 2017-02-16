Waterbury man sent to prison for distributing heroin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Waterbury man has been sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in distributing heroin.

The U.S Attorney for Connecticut says 38 year old Ronald Weaver actions led to the overdose death of a woman in Newton in March.   The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the woman purchased heroin from a source who was a ‘runner’ for Weaver.

Weaver was arrested in August after law enforcement was able to make four purchases of controlled substance from Weaver between June and August 2016.

Weaver was charged with and plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.  As part of his sentenced he was ordered to give up a 2006 Infinity M35, a 2007 Lexus ES350 and $1956.00 cash they he had on him at the time of his arrest.

